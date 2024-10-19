Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.16. 60,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 35,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

