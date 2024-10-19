Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
XSHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 51,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.03.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
