Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

