Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $102.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.