Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
