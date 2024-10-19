Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

