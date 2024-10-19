Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 15.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $73,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

