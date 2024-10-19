Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IMSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

