Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:IMSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.