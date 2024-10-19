Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 232124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
