Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 232124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

