Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance
Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock remained flat at $25.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
