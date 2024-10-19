Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Shares Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

