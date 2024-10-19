Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,871 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 731,566 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

