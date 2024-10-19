Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $549.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $466.00 to $549.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.75.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.79. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $4,018,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

