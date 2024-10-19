International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPFGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.28 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 520,677 shares trading hands.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.21 million, a P/E ratio of 722.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,500.00%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

