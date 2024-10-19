International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. 4,715,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

