Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.93. 2,017,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754,698. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

