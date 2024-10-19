Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IFP opened at C$20.02 on Friday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$774.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.