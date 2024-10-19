Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

