Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

