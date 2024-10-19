Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 174,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

