Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,832. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

