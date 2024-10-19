Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.