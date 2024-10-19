IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Stock Down 1.8 %

About IntegraFin

IHP opened at GBX 376 ($4.91) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.25.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

