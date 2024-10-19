Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 168,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 104,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Several analysts have commented on ITR shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$133.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post 0.1699752 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

