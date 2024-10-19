Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

