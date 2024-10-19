Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $606.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

