Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $170.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.