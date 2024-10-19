Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

