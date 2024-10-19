Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HUBG stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

