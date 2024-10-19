Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $143.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.44 and a 52 week high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

