Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 202,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.