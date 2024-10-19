Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

