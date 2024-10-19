Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $557.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.28. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

