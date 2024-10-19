Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 568 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 549.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

