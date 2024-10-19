Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $214.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

