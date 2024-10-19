Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

