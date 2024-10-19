Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 535,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 265,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Insig AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.66 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.58.

Insider Activity

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,563.07). In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,563.07). Also, insider John Wilson acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,902.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 950,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,000. Corporate insiders own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

