Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $170,826.30 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Zuora’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

