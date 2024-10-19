Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $17,862.32 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 31,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $17,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,025,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,456.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XFOR stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 111,032 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

