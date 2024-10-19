Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sells $52,440.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,395.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 129.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 295,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 13.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,070 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 370.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 266,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steelcase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,297,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

