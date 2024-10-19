Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $38,548.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,695,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

