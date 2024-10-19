Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $100,579.50 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,073.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $173,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00.

Palomar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $20,904,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 1,634.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 214.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 167.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

