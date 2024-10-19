Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 1,356,721 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,656,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32.

On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $12,128,734.24.

NCNO stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.58. 3,000,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in nCino by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

