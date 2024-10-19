Insider Selling: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Sells 4,662 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LTH opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 553,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 430,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

