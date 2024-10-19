Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $236,005.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

