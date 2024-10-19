Insider Buying: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Buys C$49,393.50 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,393.50.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCH opened at C$38.55 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$37.14 and a 52 week high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.67.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.40 million.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Further Reading

