Insider Buying: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) Director James Benham bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,152.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 million, a PE ratio of -271.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 134,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.