Insider Buying: Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Acquires 363,024 Shares of Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh acquired 363,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).

Prospex Energy Price Performance

Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prospex Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £22.13 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49.

Prospex Energy Company Profile

Prospex Energy Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. The company holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; and a 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

