Insider Buying: Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Acquires 363,024 Shares of Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh acquired 363,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).
Prospex Energy Price Performance
Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prospex Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £22.13 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49.
Prospex Energy Company Profile
