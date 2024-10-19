Insider Buying: Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Purchases A$258,001.49 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVEGet Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey bought 7,371,471 shares of Po Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$258,001.49 ($173,155.36).

Po Valley Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Po Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Po Valley Energy (ASX:PVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Po Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Po Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.