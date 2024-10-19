Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$84,749.29 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 66,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($56,878.72).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,739.46 ($140,764.74).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$138,100.00 ($92,684.56).
- On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($480,927.07).
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,380.00 ($55,288.59).
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Coventry Group Increases Dividend
Coventry Group Company Profile
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coventry Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.