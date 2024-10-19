Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $67,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.